'Controversy' album

Prince’s very earliest albums haven’t been rereleased with the special treatment albums such as “Purple Rain” and “1999” received. We’d like to see “Controversy” (1981), Prince’s fourth album, released first, though we’d be just as happy with a reissue of “Dirty Mind” (1980) and of course “Prince” (1979).
“Controversy” helped cement Prince’s growing reputation as music’s most watchable bad boy with songs such as “Sexuality,” “Do Me, Baby” and “Jack U Off,” just before he took his career to the next level with “1999” (1982).