When Through Jan. 31 • Where RSVP required for access • How much $15 per episode; $50 for series • More info repstl.org/events/detail/cooking-carols-and-cocktails

This holiday season, the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis presents a virtual series that pairs festive dishes and cocktails with music by local artists. Go into the kitchen with David Kirkland (Turn), Frank Schmidtz (Barcelona Tapas), Cathy Jenkins (Cathy's Kitchen) and Chris Phillips (Perfectly Pastry), and enjoy music by Tonina, Paige Alyssa, Joe Mancuso, Fresh Heir and others. By Gabe Hartwig