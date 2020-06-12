Coolest pre-pandemic virtual experience

Tara Morton shows students a finished mosaic during a virtual workshop she hosted May 2, 2020, at the Perennial Community Workshop.
Photo by Rachel Ellis, Post-Dispatcch
Stephen Painter crosses Market Street downtown on March 31, 2020. St. Louis has placed message boards around downtown and in parks to remind people to maintain social distance during the coronavirus pandemic.
Photo by David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Riders test the Grafton SkyTour aerial lift during its grand opening Nov. 15, 2019.
Post-Dispatch
A rendering of one of eight activity areas planned for the 17-acre Nature Playscape in Forest Park
Courtesy of Forest Park Forever
Alex Usry rests her head on the lap of her husband, Connor Usry, in 2017 at the Whitaker Music Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden.
Post-Dispatch
Rani, one of the Asian elephants at the St. Louis Zoo, is pregnant and due in summer 2020.
Photo by Katie Pilgram-Kloppe, St. Louis Zoo
A North American river otter swims in its habitat at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. The aquarium is home to three sibling otters: Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn.
Photo by David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Morning light washes over daffodil blooms March 30, 2020, at Tower Grove Park.
Photo by David Carson, Post-Dispatch
From left: Autumn Blakenship, Dr. Thanh Vo, Dr. Mimi Vo and BaoHan Vo. Mimi Vo joined her father's practice, Vo Medical Clinic, in St. Louis about 10 years ago.
Bud Jones watches a parade through his Wildwood neighborhood on May 11, 2020, in his honor.
Submitted photo
Ted and Bette Pappas in the living room of their Frank Lloyd Wright house off Mason Ridge Road in 1985.
The brains behind St. Louis Aquarium wanted visitors to know about the venue’s rich history as a train station, the world’s largest when it opened in 1894. So they created a virtual train ride to “transport” guests from the front entrance to the habitats. Visitors “board” one of two narrow rooms designed to look like full-size passenger cars. The benches rumble, and digital windows and a skylight provide a virtual view. St. Louis native John Goodman lends his voice as the train conductor on this historical journey that starts in 1894, the year Union Station originally opened, whizzing past brick buildings in downtown St. Louis, under the Mississippi River and into the Gulf of Mexico. “Bet you didn’t plan on that this morning,” Goodman says. “This is where the Mississippi River meets the ocean water. Absolutely breathtaking!” The St. Louis Aquarium reopened June 8, and for now, the train experience is closed because it’s tough to maintain social distancing inside. The journey through the aquarium is still an adventure, though, and the train will wait for us to board again. VSH
