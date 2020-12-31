 Skip to main content
Cori Bush's presence
Cori Bush's presence

While Cori Bush had more name recognition and funding in her second and ultimately successful run against Lacy Clay, her presence on the streets and at neighborhood meetings over the years was a major factor in her win, including in the one St. Louis Ward she flipped against Clay, where residents felt they were displaced by the construction of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency.

