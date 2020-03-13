I have been employed with Home State Health plan for 5 years and I have encountered many great nurses and have built trusted rapports with them. In this recent last year Corina chose a Medical Management Director position with Home state, and the morale has made a very positive shift. She has shared with the team her accomplishments of leading large staff of remote nurses and it has shown that she cares for her team, our members, and the business needs.
Corina came into our lives with the heart of healing others but the discernment to know when someone needs a stern response. She provides an energy that pushes us all to produce the best quality of our responsibilities and has made time to get to know each team member. I am voting her nurse of the year not just because she is my leader, and she has a great team of nurses, but because she adds to the representation of Home State not only serving member family needs, but assisting with the teams concerns in every aspect. She promotes togetherness and team work with such graceful sternness, I am exited to spread that same energy to my RS team and there is not much rebuttal because we want to work for her and we want her to brag on all of our accomplishments as a unit.