Brookdale Farms
Wander through a 17-acre corn maze as part of your general admission to Brookdale Farms, which includes hayrides, a petting zoo, a kids’ zip line and other fall fun.
When 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, through Nov. 3 • Where Brookdale Farms, 8004 Twin Rivers Road, Eureka • How much $9, $6 for ages 4-11; cash only • More info brookdalefarmsinc.com
Great Godfrey Maze
The Robert E. Glazebook Park in Godfrey is a fall destination, complete with a corn maze, a mini corn maze made of hay bales and a corn crib for playing. For additional fees, check out the jumping pillow, hay wagon, cow train and vortex tunnels. This year’s maze looks like a golden ticket from Willy Wonka. The maze is haunted after dark, so bring a flashlight.
When 6-10 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 3 • Where Robert E. Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey • How much $7, $5 for ages 6-11 • More info godfreyil.org
Dickherber Farms
Dickherber Farms, founded in 1890, has a corn maze that features the logos of Captain America, Captain Marvel, the Blues and the Stanley Cup. There’s also a petting farm with mini-donkeys, cattle, chickens and, according to the farm, “one cute piggie.”
When Through November • Where Dickherber Farms, 7063 Highway N, Dardenne Prairie • How much $8, 3 and under free • More info 636-474-1147
Eckert’s Millstadt Fun Farm
This year, the folks at Eckert's have cut logos of the Stanley Cup and the Blues into their 12-acre corn maze. Admission to the farm includes the maze as well as other attractions such as rides, mini-golf, pig races and a giant tube slide. Pick apples and pumpkins while you’re there.
When Fridays-Sundays, through Oct. 27 • Where Eckert's, 2719 Eckert Orchard Lane, Millstadt • How much $13 • More info eckerts.com
Eagle Fork Farms
Wind through a hot air balloon-themed maze at Eagle Fork Farms, which was established in 1871. The farm also offers tractor and pony rides, gemstone mining, apple cannons and play areas for children. There's no entry fee, but some activities are individually priced.
When Through Oct. 31 • Where Eagle Fork Farms, 65 Eagle Fork Lane, Moscow Mills • How much $6, $4 for ages 12 and under for corn maze • More info 636-366-9825; eagleforkfarms.com
Relleke Pumpkin Patch
Get lost in a 5-acre jungle maze, or take on a less-challenging version. While you’re there, enjoy rides, climb on a giant spider web, paint a pumpkin or pick your own. Admission is free, but some activities are individually priced.
When 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, through Oct. 27 • Where Relleke Pumpkin Patch, 519 Sand Prairie Road, Pontoon Beach • How much $3 for jungle maze, $1 for smaller maze • More info 618-797-6858; rellekepumpkinpatch.com