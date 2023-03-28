A report published Sunday about the MET Center in St. Louis County included incorrect information about the Metropolitan Sewer District board of trustees. St. Louis Mayor Freeman Bosley Jr. appointed Carolyn Seward to the MSD board; other members of the board chose her as chair. Mayor Francis Slay and County Executive George "Buzz" Westfall later announced the resignations of Seward and four others from the board. Slay and Westfall replaced the members.