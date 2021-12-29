 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coto de Imaz 2014, Rioja Reserva, Spain
0 comments

Coto de Imaz 2014, Rioja Reserva, Spain

  • 0
Coto de Imaz 2014, Rioja Reserva, Spain

Coto de Imaz 2014, Rioja Reserva, Spain

 

Bought • The Wine and Cheese Place, 7435 Forsyth Boulevard, in August for $9.99

Description • This elegant Rioja reserva, which has consistently won high scores from critics, is an excellent find at this price. It comes from the well-known El Coto de Rioja winery, which has four distinct estates in Rioja. The Coto de Imaz is made from tempranillo grown on old vines in the highly regarded Rioja Alta subregion. Aged in oak for 18 months, it’s a complex red with firm tannins that has concentrated dark cherry and blackberry flavors with hints of cocoa and spice.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News