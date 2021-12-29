Coto de Imaz 2014, Rioja Reserva, Spain

Description • This elegant Rioja reserva, which has consistently won high scores from critics, is an excellent find at this price. It comes from the well-known El Coto de Rioja winery, which has four distinct estates in Rioja. The Coto de Imaz is made from tempranillo grown on old vines in the highly regarded Rioja Alta subregion. Aged in oak for 18 months, it’s a complex red with firm tannins that has concentrated dark cherry and blackberry flavors with hints of cocoa and spice.