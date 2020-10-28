Could Blues be better with Krug?

Question: I'm going to go out on a limb and say the Blues actually get better with Torrey Krug. How far out am I? Loved Alex Pietraingelo, but they are gaining speed and a hungry player. Also, if they don't re-sign Jaden Schwartz it'll be a huge loss. No one hounds a puck like him.
Answer: I don't know about being better with Krug, but if there's a drop-off I don't think it'll be much. I still think the Blues have enough to be a Stanley Cup contender as long as their goaltending holds up. And I agree wholeheartedly on re-signing Schwartz. His puck-hounding style epitomizes what Craig Berube wants out of his players. Despite his small stature he's not afraid to go to the front of the net. Despite his reputation for being injury-prone, he played in all 71 games last season. And he has proven to be one of the Blues’ more reliable goal-scorers in the playoffs.
