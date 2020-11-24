 Skip to main content
COULD CARDINALS BE CONTENDERS?
FRIDAY, OCT. 27, 2006 - The Cardinals Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina celebrate after winning Game 5 Friday and the World Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Laurie Skrivan | Post-Dispatch

QUESTION: A recent article at CBS Sports seemed to suggest the Cardinals could be one big bat away from being a true World Series contender. True or false?

BENFRED: The Cardinals really are not that far off. They pitch well and defend well. They need a league average offense, or better. They don't have one at this time, but there will be good hitters who would improve this lineup available this offseason for deals that do not take horrendous amounts of cash or staggering years of commitment. The free agent list is populated with power that could make this lineup much more dangerous. Deals are there for the taking, and ones that are not possible now could be as the season nears. The Cardinals can be nimble and position themselves accordingly. The offseason timing of the addition is not important. That they get some improved offense, guaranteed, is.

