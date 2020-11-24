COULD CARDINALS BE CONTENDERS?

BENFRED: The Cardinals really are not that far off. They pitch well and defend well. They need a league average offense, or better. They don't have one at this time, but there will be good hitters who would improve this lineup available this offseason for deals that do not take horrendous amounts of cash or staggering years of commitment. The free agent list is populated with power that could make this lineup much more dangerous. Deals are there for the taking, and ones that are not possible now could be as the season nears. The Cardinals can be nimble and position themselves accordingly. The offseason timing of the addition is not important. That they get some improved offense, guaranteed, is.