COULD CARDINALS FANS SCRAM?
Cardinals V Cincinnati

Cardinals fan cutouts have started to fill in empty seats as seen before a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: If the Cardinals don't make a meaningful attempt to improve the offense, do you really think fans might stay away in 2020 — if they are allowed in in the first place?

BENFRED: I can't answer that for people. People have different motives for going to games. But if the Cardinals make no meaningful upgrades to a lineup that has lagged for two seasons now, I don't know how or why they can expect fans who have been paying attention to get fired up about venturing out to the ballpark.

Fans deserve to see an offense that can produce a National League average amount of runs. Period. Combine that with this defense and this pitching, and this team is very appealing to watch and support.

