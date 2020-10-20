COULD CARDINALS FANS SCRAM?

QUESTION: If the Cardinals don't make a meaningful attempt to improve the offense, do you really think fans might stay away in 2020 — if they are allowed in in the first place?
BENFRED: I can't answer that for people. People have different motives for going to games. But if the Cardinals make no meaningful upgrades to a lineup that has lagged for two seasons now, I don't know how or why they can expect fans who have been paying attention to get fired up about venturing out to the ballpark.
Fans deserve to see an offense that can produce a National League average amount of runs. Period. Combine that with this defense and this pitching, and this team is very appealing to watch and support.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!