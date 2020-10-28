Could the Blues be done with Vince Dunn?

Question: Any information on why Vince Dunn is not re-signed? Who do you think the Blues can move over to add right-side depth to their defense core - Dunn, Carl Gunnarsson, or Niko Mikkola?
Answer: Obviously Dunn (and also Jake Walman) remain unsigned as restricted free-agent defensemen. Armstrong reiterated to me Monday that Dunn fits in their plans. He said there's nothing wrong with a little competition on the blue line for ice time. Saying all that, it does seem a little odd to me that he remains unsigned. … But Armstrong pointed out that it's usually the case that some RFAs sign in the opening week or two of the free-agency period and others wait until just before training camp to sign. At the start of this week, about 60 RFAs league-wide remained unsigned (although some of those had filed for arbitration).
