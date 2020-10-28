 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Could the Blues be done with Vince Dunn?
0 comments

Could the Blues be done with Vince Dunn?

  • 0
Blues beat Golden Knights 4-2

St. Louis Blues Vince Dunn is pushed by William Carrier of the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Enterprise Center. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Question: Any information on why Vince Dunn is not re-signed? Who do you think the Blues can move over to add right-side depth to their defense core - Dunn, Carl Gunnarsson, or Niko Mikkola?

Answer: Obviously Dunn (and also Jake Walman) remain unsigned as restricted free-agent defensemen. Armstrong reiterated to me Monday that Dunn fits in their plans. He said there's nothing wrong with a little competition on the blue line for ice time. Saying all that, it does seem a little odd to me that he remains unsigned. … But Armstrong pointed out that it's usually the case that some RFAs sign in the opening week or two of the free-agency period and others wait until just before training camp to sign. At the start of this week, about 60 RFAs league-wide remained unsigned (although some of those had filed for arbitration).

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports