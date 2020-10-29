COULD WALTERS LAND A POWER 5 JOB?

QUESTION: Ryan Walters will get an offer after this season to be a head coach if he keeps up the good work so far, right? My only other question is whether he'll be offered a "Power 5" job.
MATTER: It all depends on how many jobs and what jobs become open. I don't think it'll be a very robust coaching market this offseason. This is such an unusual year as far as schedules and finances that I'm not sure many schools will cut loose a head coach unless their programs are in crisis mode. We could see some retirements or some openings because college coaches leave for the NFL, and that could lead to a trickle-down effect that creates a potential opening for Walters. But the ideal job for him was at Colorado, his alma mater. He interviewed for that position in February when Mel Tucker left for Michigan State, but the job went to Karl Dorrell. I wouldn't be surprised if Walters becomes a more appealing candidate at some Group of 5 schools in the future. But without head-coaching experience I'm not sure we're going to see a Power 5 school come after him this soon.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!