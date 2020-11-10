 Skip to main content
COULD WONG RETURN?
St. Louis Cardinals V Cincinnati Reds

St. Louis Cardinals Kolten Wong (16) slides past home on a single hit by St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt (46) in the seventh inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Question: Will Kolten Wong be back with the Cardinals on a smaller deal? Do you think his offense might thrive elsewhere if he's no longer asked to hit leadoff?

BenFred: I would not expect a Wong-Cardinals reunion. It's pretty rare that an option is not picked up and that player then agrees to a new deal with the team that did not pick up the option. I know both sides say they're leaving that door open, but I'd be surprised if it happens.

I think Wong will get back to being the guy he was between 2017-19, when he was a .760 something OPS guy who ranked 10th or so among qualified second baseman in OPS during that span. He's not going to be the best hitting second baseman out there. He's fine for his position, and complements it with the best defense played at the position. Is he a leadoff hitter? TBD. He had a down short season in 2020 at the plate. I'm not reading too much into it. I think the Cardinals might have, and also used it as a convenient excuse to cut payroll because they are negatively impacted by other bad contracts they feel they can't work around.

