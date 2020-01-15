“Country Grammar,” Nelly
0 comments

“Country Grammar,” Nelly

  • 0

“Country Grammar,” Nelly.jpg

Nelly casts the biggest spotlight ever on St. Louis-honed hip-hop.

Release: June 27, 2000

Singles: “Country Grammar,” “E.I.”, “Ride Wit Me,” “Batter Up”

The Billboard 200: No. 1

Sales: Over 10 million copies sold

Grammy recognition: None

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports