“Country Grammar,” Nelly

Nelly casts the biggest spotlight ever on St. Louis-honed hip-hop.
Release: June 27, 2000
Singles: “Country Grammar,” “E.I.”, “Ride Wit Me,” “Batter Up”
The Billboard 200: No. 1
Sales: Over 10 million copies sold
Grammy recognition: None
Nelly casts the biggest spotlight ever on St. Louis-honed hip-hop.
Release: June 27, 2000
Singles: “Country Grammar,” “E.I.”, “Ride Wit Me,” “Batter Up”
The Billboard 200: No. 1
Sales: Over 10 million copies sold
Grammy recognition: None
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.