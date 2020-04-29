You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Country Grammar
0 comments

Country Grammar

St. Louis Rapper Nelly’s debut single in 2000 has clean and lyric-scrubbed versions for radio. For example, the lyrics “street sweeper baby cocked” replaced with “boom boom baby,” to soften the reference to the shotgun. The catchy tune is based on the hand-clapping game “down down baby” and the video shows hundreds of his friends and supporters shimmying on the streets of the north side. The song quickly climbed the Billboard charts and launched Nelly into the public spotlight.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports