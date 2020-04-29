Country Grammar

St. Louis Rapper Nelly’s debut single in 2000 has clean and lyric-scrubbed versions for radio. For example, the lyrics “street sweeper baby cocked” replaced with “boom boom baby,” to soften the reference to the shotgun. The catchy tune is based on the hand-clapping game “down down baby” and the video shows hundreds of his friends and supporters shimmying on the streets of the north side. The song quickly climbed the Billboard charts and launched Nelly into the public spotlight.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.