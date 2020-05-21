“Country Strong” (2010)

Downward spiraling country music queen Kelly Canter gets involved with a younger singer-songwriter in hopes of getting her back on track in this soapy drama.
Stars: Gwyneth Paltrow, Tim McGraw, Garrett Hedlund, Leighton Meester, Amanda Shires, Jim Lauderdale
Director: Shana Feste
Rating: PG-13
Box office: $20 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 22 percent critics, 53 percent audience
Award Recognition: Academy Award nomination for best achievement in music written for motion pictures and Golden Globe nomination for best original song motion picture (“Coming Home”)
Random: Country music superstar Tim McGraw doesn’t sing in the movie.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!