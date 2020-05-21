“Country Strong” (2010)

Downward spiraling country music queen Kelly Canter gets involved with a younger singer-songwriter in hopes of getting her back on track in this soapy drama.

Stars: Gwyneth Paltrow, Tim McGraw, Garrett Hedlund, Leighton Meester, Amanda Shires, Jim Lauderdale

Director: Shana Feste

Rating: PG-13

Box office: $20 million

Rotten Tomatoes: 22 percent critics, 53 percent audience

Award Recognition: Academy Award nomination for best achievement in music written for motion pictures and Golden Globe nomination for best original song motion picture (“Coming Home”)

Random: Country music superstar Tim McGraw doesn’t sing in the movie.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.