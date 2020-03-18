County Fair Orange Cake
Yield: 16 servings
1 (15.25-ounce) package yellow cake mix
1 (3.4-ounce) package lemon instant pudding mix
¾ cup orange juice, freshly squeezed
½ cup vegetable oil
4 large eggs
3 tablespoons orange zest
Orange glaze (recipe follows)
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 10-inch Bundt pan.
2. Stir the cake and pudding mixes in a large bowl. Add orange juice, oil, eggs and orange zest.
3. Beat on low with a mixer at low speed to combine. Scrape down the sides. Beat at medium for 4 minutes.
4. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 38 to 40 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean.
5. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Remove from pan to wire rack. Cool completely for 1 hour. Transfer to a platter. Drizzle warm orange glaze over the cake.
Per serving: 270 calories; 13g fat; 8g saturated fat; 54mg cholesterol; 3g protein; 36g carbohydrate; 25g sugar; no fiber; 3mg sodium; 54mg calcium