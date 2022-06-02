Courtney Curtis pleads guilty to misuse of campaign funds

Courtney Curtis, a former Missouri state representative from north St. Louis County, resigned in 2020 and pleaded guilty the following year to misuse of campaign funds.

Curtis was sentenced to 21 months in prison and ordered to repay $47,867. He pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud and admitted defrauding campaign donors by using money for personal expenses in 2016 and 2017, then filing false campaign finance reports to cover up his crimes.

Prosecutors said Curtis took 14 trips over 18 months, often with companions, and paid his rent and utilities, bought meals and took out cash withdrawals with the campaign money.