If you love musical sketches on “Saturday Night Live,” it’s time to binge-watch “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” a musical comedy featuring catchy, hilariously relatable songs. The title refers to protagonist Rebecca Bunch, who abandons her successful job in New York to follow an ex-boyfriend to West Covina, California. Starring multiple Broadway alums, the show strikes a perfect balance between funny and theatrical.

Where Netflix • How much $8.99 per month after a free, one-month trial

