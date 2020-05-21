“Crazy Heart” (2009)

Country music legend Otis Blake’s life is rooted in far too much overindulging, but he comes to a point where he’s seeking redemption, before it’s too late. It’s considered veteran actor Jeff Bridges performance of a lifetime.

Stars: Jeff Bridges, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall, Ryan Bingham

Director: Scott Cooper

Rating: R

Box office: $39 million

Rotten Tomatoes: 90 percent critics, 76 percent audience

Award Recognition: Academy Award wins for best actor (Bridges), best original song (“The Weary Kind”), nomination for best supporting actress (Gyllenhaal)

Random: Bridges has released two albums, “Be Here Soon” (2000) and “Jeff Bridges” (2011).

