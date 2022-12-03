'CRAZY UNCLE' KYLE

STARTING GRID | YOUR GUIDE TO THE WEEK ON THE NASCAR CIRCUIT

GREENSBORO — Kyle Petty has lots of titles. NASCAR champion. Sports analyst. N.Y. Times bestseller. Trustee at the N.C. School of the Arts. Podcaster. Philanthropist. That crazy uncle.

Well, he's working on the last one.

"The 'crazy uncle' (an endearing term, especially in the South) who always has a story about something," Petty said, barely containing the laughter.

He had an uncle like that on his mother's side, who traveled a lot. And the adventures that befell him and the lessons learned along the way kept everyone in close proximity in stitches or suspense. One of his favorite people to be around, he said.

Oh, and there's also Kyle the country music singer, who plays his own music on the guitar.

For a few upcoming weekends he's returning to a first love that at one time competed with what was then a budding racing career.

The 62-year-old Petty is performing original songs and also selling and signing copies of his new memoir, "Swerve or Die: Life at My Speed in the First Family of NASCAR Racing." The audiobook version contains the original song "Under the Big Top."

"People are surprised that I play and sing," Petty said. "But they are more surprised that I've been doing it for so long."

It's no wonder folks may not realize Kyle Petty is also a singer. NASCAR hasn't had a more famous racing family.

From patriarch Lee Petty, who drove an Oldsmobile with No. 42 across it and won the very first Daytona 500, to "The King" Richard Petty — the winningest racer ever, known for his cowboy hat and dark glasses. And Kyle, the grandson and son, is a multiple NASCAR champion whose own son, Adam, carried the family business into a fourth generation in the driver's t seat. The 19-year-old Adam, whose great-grandfather lived to see him race, crashed during a practice round at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2000, leaving a racing nation in mourning.

Kyle talks about his family and a racing in detail in the book.

So much so that King Richard says he must not believe in keeping secrets.

"Even I learned some things in here," Richard Petty said of w the book.

When he's answering questions about his life, Kyle chats like an old friend.

Personable and quick-witted, s Kyle was in second grade when a he found out his family was different. He invited a classmate to a race in Greenville, S.C., when he realized his father did something different from other dads a in his community. f

"Where we lived he was Richard, not Richard Petty," Kyle said w of his father, whose name was by then recognizable beyond the tracks and an advertiser's a dream. m

"A lot of the people I went to school with, a lot of the people I knew, were in the farm industry," he said. "So we were in the farm industry, we just happened to raise cars."

Kyle jokes that mother Lynda, who was known as the Queen of racing on the circuit, ran for the local school board to make sure he graduated from high school.

"I looked at school as one big social occasion," Kyle said. "I didn't go there to learn very much and shame on me because I had great teachers."

It was his mom, who served on the local hospice board, volunteered with the Red Cross and was a Scout leader, who taught him how to treat people and the importance of being himself, he says in earnest.

"She may have been married to Richard Petty, but she was not defined by Richard Petty," Kyle said. "She was her own person."

That lesson would guide him through life.

By 18, Kyle had won his first stock car race.

He would go on to great highs and devastating lows over the next decades.

Among them, Adam's death. Those were dark days. Dark

years. "The world, the air, everything

was dark and heavy and you just couldn't escape it," Kyle said.

He got counseling. "I've got a broken bone and

I'm going to ask for help," Kyle said. "I got a broken heart and a broken spirit and I'm going to ask for help."

He and then-wife Pattie, with the help of legendary actor and race fan Paul Newman, started a camp in Adam's memory for children with serious and chronic medical conditions where they could just be kids. At Victory Junction, kids can also meet other children like them and forge friendships while on medically-safe adventures, such as modified ziplines and dance parties. And it would all be free.

"He said I'm not going to keep this thing running," Kyle Petty said of Newman, a family friend who had started other camps for kids with medical conditions. "I said no, we didn't expect that, and that's where the Kevin Harvicks and the Michael Waltrips and the Dale Juniors and all the fans came in. They are the ones that keep it running. We lost a son and we raised our hand and said if anybody wants to do good this is the place."

The on-site camp and outreach programs have touched more than 105,000 children and their families since 2004. The annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, also in Adam's memory, has raised more than $20 million for various children's charities. Fans donate money along the route, which this year started in Phoenix and tracked more than 1,500 miles through Arizona and Utah.

Kyle's own cheering section also expanded. He married Morgan Castano in 2015. She's the executive director of the charity ride. And along with daughter Montgomery, and sons Adam and Austin from his first marriage, he's added three children now under age 6: Overton, 4, Cotten, 2, and Davant, who was born this year.

While Kyle left the track in 2008, he's still the voice of much of the race coverage available to fans. An NBC race analyst, he also hosts a digital series, "Coffee with Kyle," on the Motorsports on NBC YouTube Channel and the Peacock app.

"When I'm 102 and sitting at home or wherever they put me at that age, and somebody says, 'Anybody drive a race car?' 'Fly a plane?' 'Been in a movie?' I want to raise my hand. I want to be that guy that tried. I might have failed, but along with that shot, I've got a great story out of it."