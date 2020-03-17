Create a scavenger hunt

We know of a Post-Dispatch reporter who used to delight in hiding random bags of Ramen in the newsroom. Whoever found it would hide it next, and the game continued. You can set up a similar scavenger hunt at home or in the neighborhood in countless ways: hide pennies, make your own “Where’s Waldo?” — like cutout, ask kids to look for items matching each letter of the alphabet, or hide the Easter eggs early. Add a treasure map or make up riddles to lead to objects outside or around the house. Follow #StayAtHomeHunt or #StayAtHomeHuntSTL on Twitter to play another treasure hunt online.