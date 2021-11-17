Creating change and justice for all

“This program historically has been a giant pop-up store for children ages kindergarten to fifth grade,” said Ellen Alper, CEO. “We provide the kids everything they need to start school from backpacks to school supplies, clothing, winter gear and personal care items – everything they need to start school in a positive way. Our goal is to make sure that when these children walk in the door at school, they are excited and ready to learn.”

While the program does help approximately 2,000 children and their families, the community of NCJW doesn’t stop there. They not only have programs to help those in need, but they also take the time to figure out how to prevent the problems in the first place.

“So things like educational equity, food insecurity, Medicaid expansion and increasing the minimum wage are all issues that we attack from a policy perspective while working directly with the government, along with the various entities that create those policies − both at the national and state levels.”