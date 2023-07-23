78, passed July 15, 2023. He leaves his wife, Connie (Baur); Daughters, Debi Kreps (Kenny), Laura Sankey (Jeremy), and Deanna Woodroffe; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family and friends. An electrician and gifted storyteller, he enjoyed travel, auctions, and cooking. Private Services.
Crippa, Anthony Gary
