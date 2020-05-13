Crisp Rice

Yield: 2 servings
1 package microwave brown rice (1 cup cooked)
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 cup rice and reserve remaining rice for another time. Set aside. Add the cooked rice to the pan after stir-fried beef is removed.
Toss 1 minute or until rice is crisp. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add to the two dinner plates.
Per serving: 124 calories; 1g fat; no cholesterol; 3g protein; 25g carbohydrates; 2g fiber; 4mg sodium
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
