Cronin, Marjorie Ann (nee Weber), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, February 10, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert E. Cronin; dear mother of Robert, Jerry (Rose), Daniel (Carol), John Cronin, and Cathy (Dan) Daugherty; loving grandmother of Christine Cronin, Haley (Jake) Degenhardt, Keeley and Keara Cronin, Michael, Claire, Grace, and Anna Daugherty, Erin Dennis and the late Joseph Cronin. She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Gaar and her brother, Merrell Wiegraffe. She was best friends with the late Margie Hambrough for 75 years. Loving great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the many caregivers and members of the hospice team that provided loving care to Marjorie in her final years. Services: Visitation at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 6603 St. Christopher Drive, St. Louis, Saturday, February 18, from 9:10 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice Services or Masses preferred.