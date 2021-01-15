Length • 3.4 miles (Lincoln Lakeside Trail)
More info • mostateparks.com/park/cuivre-river-state-park
Overview • This park in Troy, Missouri, is one of the largest and most rugged in the state with 14 different hiking trails. This trail follows the entire lake shoreline. There are a few muddy and slippery spots, where a hiking stick or trekking pole may be useful.
Fredrick, with Missouri State Parks, appreciates its proximity to metro St. Louis, while offering an escape into the wilderness.
