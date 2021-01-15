 Skip to main content
Cuivre River State Park
Length • 3.4 miles (Lincoln Lakeside Trail)

More info • mostateparks.com/park/cuivre-river-state-park

Overview • This park in Troy, Missouri, is one of the largest and most rugged in the state with 14 different hiking trails. This trail follows the entire lake shoreline. There are a few muddy and slippery spots, where a hiking stick or trekking pole may be useful. 

Fredrick, with Missouri State Parks, appreciates its proximity to metro St. Louis, while offering an escape into the wilderness. 

Related to this story

