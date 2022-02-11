Brave the cold in your undies for the Cupid’s Undie Run, which dubs itself as “the nation’s largest pantless party and mileish run for charity.” It raises awareness for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body, and fundraises for research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation. The run takes place in 37 other cities across the country. By Valerie Schremp Hahn