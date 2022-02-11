 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cupid’s Undie Run

  • 0
Virtual PrideFest at the Pageant

Paige Alyssa performs in 2020 for a PrideFest livestream.

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Cupid's Undie Run in St. Louis

Tonya Hall (center) of St. Peters wears an inflatable alien costume for Cupid's Undie Run in 2020. 

When Noon-4 p.m. Feb. 12 • Where Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue • How much $45 • More info my.cupids.org/cur/city/stlouis

Brave the cold in your undies for the Cupid’s Undie Run, which dubs itself as “the nation’s largest pantless party and mileish run for charity.” It raises awareness for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body, and fundraises for research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation. The run takes place in 37 other cities across the country. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

iParty: Participants hit the streets downtown for Cupid's Undie Run
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News