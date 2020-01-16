The Magic House, St. Louis Children's Museum
We're putting the finishing touches on Curious George: Let's Get Curious! Enjoy an exciting adventure with this new exhibit beginning Saturday, January 18 at The Magic House!
When Saturday through April 19 • Where Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with $12 admission • More info 314-822-8900; magichouse.org
The Magic House welcomes everyone’s favorite curious little monkey and his pal, the Man with the Yellow Hat, for a traveling exhibit that will pique kids’ curiosity about math, science and engineering. Youngsters can board a rocket and take a picture from the control station, learn about pulleys, climb a fire escape, use machines to move materials, experiment with physics and engineering to play mini golf, explore wind power, and learn more about the work of H.A. and Margret Rey, who created Curious George. By Valerie Schremp Hahn