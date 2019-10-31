When Preview 2-5 p.m. Friday; celebration 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday • Where Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Boulevard, Forest Park • How much Free • More info mohistory.org
Honor the dead with this free event at the Missouri History Museum, featuring altars from a variety of Latin American traditions. Enjoy live music and dance performances, a photo booth and a procession through Forest Park. A family zone will offer face painting, arts and crafts, Spanish storytelling, film screenings and soccer activities with St. Louis Club Athletico. By Valerie Schremp Hahn