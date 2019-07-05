D.D. Collins House is the perfect place to explore the Greek revival of the mid-1800s. The house was built in the early 1800s and is painted white to resemble a marble temple. Surrounded by a large front porch, the entrance is of vault design with a low roof and wide-band cornice trim.
The interior and exterior of the house is complete, and the rooms are furnished with period pieces and furniture.
Where 703 West Main Street, Collinsville • Hours 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday • How much Free • More info 618-420-0288; friendsoftheddcollinshouse.org