 Skip to main content
Da’Shaun Harrison: ‘Belly of the Beast’
0 comments

Da’Shaun Harrison: ‘Belly of the Beast’

  • 0

When 7 p.m. Aug. 12 • Where facebook.com/leftbankbooks.stl • How much Free • More info left-bank.com

Da’Shaun Harrison, who identifies as a fat, Black, disabled and nonbinary trans writer, explores “anti-fatness as anti-Blackness, foregrounding the state-sanctioned murders of fat Black men and trans and nonbinary masculine people in historical analysis,” says the publisher of “Belly of the Beast.” The book goes on sale just two days before Harrison’s event. The author will be in discussion with poet and writer Danez Smith. By Jane Henderson

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports