Da’Shaun Harrison: ‘Belly of the Beast’

Da’Shaun Harrison, who identifies as a fat, Black, disabled and nonbinary trans writer, explores “anti-fatness as anti-Blackness, foregrounding the state-sanctioned murders of fat Black men and trans and nonbinary masculine people in historical analysis,” says the publisher of “Belly of the Beast.” The book goes on sale just two days before Harrison’s event. The author will be in discussion with poet and writer Danez Smith. By Jane Henderson