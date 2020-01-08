'Da Vinci: The Exhibition'


Da Vinci The Exhibition under assembly

Chris Peterein, exhibit production manager at the St. Louis Science Center, works with engineer Cameron Fuller to assemble a replica of Leonardo da Vinci's hang glider on Jan. 5, 2019. The display is part of "Da Vinci: The Exhibition."

When Saturday through April 19; hours are 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday • Where St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Avenue • How much $6.50-$14.95; free for children 4 and under • More info 314-289-4424; slsc.org

Go on a hands-on journey through the life of Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci. A traveling exhibition features more than 60 life-size replicas of his inventions and designs, including a helicopter, crane and submarine, and more than 20 re-creations of his paintings and fine art studies, such as "Mona Lisa" and "The Last Supper." By Valerie Schremp Hahn

 

