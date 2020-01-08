'Da Vinci: The Exhibition'

When Saturday through April 19; hours are 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday • Where St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Avenue • How much $6.50-$14.95; free for children 4 and under • More info 314-289-4424; slsc.org
Go on a hands-on journey through the life of Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci. A traveling exhibition features more than 60 life-size replicas of his inventions and designs, including a helicopter, crane and submarine, and more than 20 re-creations of his paintings and fine art studies, such as "Mona Lisa" and "The Last Supper." By Valerie Schremp Hahn