GH: Back at the family mansion in St. Louis, Christi is holding court in the living room with Grace, Maddie and Abbey, whose whereabouts and goings-on are never discussed. Christi recounts her adventures in LA with Haley and various unnamed friends. “We danced all night, and where did I dance? On the bar! My signature move!”

BO: Gussie and Jake enter, looking no worse for wear considering all the brekky they consumed. Christi demands to know how Dallas was. She’s missing so many pieces of the story and needs more details.

Jake says Marissa came in “immediately guns hot” (not how that idiom goes) and that he told her, on behalf of the family, that she’s a gold-digger. Even though everyone thinks it, the girls are horrified that he would say such a thing to her face and not just behind her back.

Christi: “Dallas was a disaster. Gussie and Jake blew things way out of proportion. They did not need to be so mean.” Keep in mind, she and Billy Sr. placed Gussie and Jake in charge of talking to Billy. But why?! She should have anticipated this result.

GH: Jake looks like a child who just got screamed at by his mom, but the girls somehow find a way to blame Marissa for “encouraging the fight” that resulted in Billy throwing his drink (again, mostly just ice) on Gussie. Christi says Billy is coming home tomorrow, and hopefully they can work it out. He’s really upset, and she can’t have this in her family.

Gussie, stating the obvious: “There’s just a lot that needs to be smoothed over.”

