Dames, Sister Luella

(Sr. Frances Eugene), C.PP.S., December 11, 2022, Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, beloved daughter of the late Eugene and Frances (Albers) Dames.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene (Rose Mary) and Frank (LaVerne) Dames; by her sisters Loretta (Ben) Keaveny, Helen (Junior) Segrass; and Ruth Dyer and her brother-in-law, Vernon Griesbauer. She is survived by her sisters, Mary (Bob)
Schuette, Celine Griesbauer, Clara (Paul) Hoeckelmann, and Theresa (Alex) Hernandez; by her brother-in-law, Patrick Dyer; and by many nieces and nephews, dear friends, and Sisters in Christ. Services: Funeral Mass, Friday, December 16, 2022, 2: 00 p.m., St. Joseph Chapel, 204 North Main Street, O'Fallon, MO. Interment convent cemetery. Wake on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. and a Prayer Service of Thanksgiving at 7:00 p.m. Wake continues Friday, 1:00 p.m. in St. Joseph Chapel, 204 North Main Street, O'Fallon, MO. Masks are required and the service will be live-streamed at www.cpps-ofallon.org. Contributions to the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, 204 North Main Street, O'Fallon, MO 63366.