Dames, Sister Luella

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene (Rose Mary) and Frank (LaVerne) Dames; by her sisters Loretta (Ben) Keaveny, Helen (Junior) Segrass; and Ruth Dyer and her brother-in-law, Vernon Griesbauer. She is survived by her sisters, Mary (Bob)

Schuette, Celine Griesbauer, Clara (Paul) Hoeckelmann, and Theresa (Alex) Hernandez; by her brother-in-law, Patrick Dyer; and by many nieces and nephews, dear friends, and Sisters in Christ. Services: Funeral Mass, Friday, December 16, 2022, 2: 00 p.m., St. Joseph Chapel, 204 North Main Street, O'Fallon, MO. Interment convent cemetery. Wake on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. and a Prayer Service of Thanksgiving at 7:00 p.m. Wake continues Friday, 1:00 p.m. in St. Joseph Chapel, 204 North Main Street, O'Fallon, MO. Masks are required and the service will be live-streamed at www.cpps-ofallon.org. Contributions to the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, 204 North Main Street, O'Fallon, MO 63366.