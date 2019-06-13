Life hasn’t always been easy for the patriarch of the blue-collar Conner family, but Dan (portrayed by St. Louis’ own John Goodman) has been a relatively calm presence while chaos swirls around him. Despite economic hardships and health scares — we’re ignoring the Season 9 revelation that he had died in Season 8 — he consistently puts his family first, opening his home to grown children, grandchildren, in-laws and friends. And when it became his turn at single parenting, after the death of wife Roseanne in the recent reboot/spinoff “The Conners,” Dan stepped up to provide emotional stability and guidance, especially to sister-in-law Jackie (Laurie Metcalf of Edwardsville). His fatherly garage advice is always available to those who need it. By Gabe Hartwig
Let’s hear it for the dads
Dan Conner, ‘Roseanne’ and ‘The Conners’
