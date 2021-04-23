Dancing ‘for fun’

Evanthia Theodorou, 16, west St. Louis County, @evanthia_theodorou, 608,000 followers

For some people, TikTok is a full-time job. For others, it is just an extra source of income. For Evanthia Theodorou, it is neither. She doesn’t have a detailed posting schedule. She doesn’t sit and think of video ideas for hours on end. Her system is simple. When she wants to dance, she dances. And then she posts those dances on TikTok.

“It was just something that I do for fun,” she says. “It’s not really something that I just work on constantly.”

Even if she wanted to commit more time to TikTok, she probably couldn’t. Originally from St. Louis County, Theodorou, 16, moved to Los Angeles three years ago to pursue a career in acting and singing. Now, she travels back and forth throughout the year.