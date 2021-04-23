 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dancing ‘for fun’
0 comments

Dancing ‘for fun’

  • 0
Evanthia Theodorou, (copy)

St. Louis TikTok star Evanthia Theodorou

 

Evanthia Theodorou, 16, west St. Louis County, @evanthia_theodorou, 608,000 followers

For some people, TikTok is a full-time job. For others, it is just an extra source of income. For Evanthia Theodorou, it is neither. She doesn’t have a detailed posting schedule. She doesn’t sit and think of video ideas for hours on end. Her system is simple. When she wants to dance, she dances. And then she posts those dances on TikTok.

“It was just something that I do for fun,” she says. “It’s not really something that I just work on constantly.”

Even if she wanted to commit more time to TikTok, she probably couldn’t. Originally from St. Louis County, Theodorou, 16, moved to Los Angeles three years ago to pursue a career in acting and singing. Now, she travels back and forth throughout the year.

Between acting, singing, guitar lessons and homeschool, she sneaks in TikTok videos for her 608,000 followers when she has the time. But that’s OK, because Theodorou doesn’t need a lot of time to make her videos. She has taken hip-hop dance classes and, by this point, she’s done so many TikTok dances that they take just a few minutes to master.

Evanthia Theodorou,

St. Louis TikTok star Evanthia Theodorou

Recently, she tried a new dance, the “Gimme More” dance, that took her “a while” to learn. “I practiced so hard in my kitchen,” she says.

When asked how long the dance took to learn, Theodorou pauses.

“A while was actually not that long. ... It usually doesn’t take me long to learn dances, so when I say long, I guess I mean 15 to 20 minutes,” she says, laughing.

And that’s what makes TikTok enjoyable for Theodorou. There is no long, stressful process. She just dances.

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports