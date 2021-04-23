Dancing ‘for fun’

Evanthia Theodorou, 16, west St. Louis County, @evanthia_theodorou, 608,000 followers
For some people, TikTok is a full-time job. For others, it is just an extra source of income. For Evanthia Theodorou, it is neither. She doesn’t have a detailed posting schedule. She doesn’t sit and think of video ideas for hours on end. Her system is simple. When she wants to dance, she dances. And then she posts those dances on TikTok.
“It was just something that I do for fun,” she says. “It’s not really something that I just work on constantly.”
Even if she wanted to commit more time to TikTok, she probably couldn’t. Originally from St. Louis County, Theodorou, 16, moved to Los Angeles three years ago to pursue a career in acting and singing. Now, she travels back and forth throughout the year.
Between acting, singing, guitar lessons and homeschool, she sneaks in TikTok videos for her 608,000 followers when she has the time. But that’s OK, because Theodorou doesn’t need a lot of time to make her videos. She has taken hip-hop dance classes and, by this point, she’s done so many TikTok dances that they take just a few minutes to master.
Recently, she tried a new dance, the “Gimme More” dance, that took her “a while” to learn. “I practiced so hard in my kitchen,” she says.
When asked how long the dance took to learn, Theodorou pauses.
“A while was actually not that long. ... It usually doesn’t take me long to learn dances, so when I say long, I guess I mean 15 to 20 minutes,” she says, laughing.
And that’s what makes TikTok enjoyable for Theodorou. There is no long, stressful process. She just dances.
