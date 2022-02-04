When 8 p.m. Feb. 9 • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $36.50-$76.50; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Some of your favorite dancers jump from TV to the stage as “Dancing With the Stars Live Tour 2022” visits Stifel Theatre. Featured on the tour are Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart and more in dances such as the cha-cha, fox trot and tango. By Kevin C. Johnson