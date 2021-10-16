Danforth: It’s a lot worse than a “big lie”

In the cause of holding together our divided nation, we Republicans must repudiate the claim that the 2020 election was stolen. We must accept Joe Biden as our duly elected president. We must recognize that presidential elections, while never perfectly conducted, fairly determine their winners. And we must respect the decisions of our courts, even when we do not agree with those decisions.

Many commentators have described an America coming apart at the seams. Democrats and Republicans don’t simply disagree; they hate each other. Politicians have stoked grievances as Americans have devolved into a raw tribalism, of us against them. So, too, has much of academia and much of the media, both conventional and social.

The genius of America’s founders was to create a government where we, with all our differences, could coexist and flourish. We honor their vision of America with our motto, E Pluribus Unum — “Out of many, one.” We are many different people with many different interests; but, more fundamentally, we are one.