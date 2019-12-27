Daniel Durchholz's picks

When people say that St. Louis is not a great concert town, I know what they’re talking about. But I disagree.
There’s a general misconception that the biggest shows don’t play here. But among 2019’s top-grossing tours, compiled by Pollstar, nearly all of them stopped in St. Louis this year or last.
True, we usually don’t get top-tier acts on the first leg of a new tour, and some never (or almost never) play here. Will the Rolling Stones ever return? It’s been nearly 14 years. Will Jay-Z? It’s been almost 10. Madonna — remember Madonna? — has played here only once, and that was 2012. Will we ever see Childish Gambino (most recent St. Louis show: 2014) again? Or Lana Del Rey at all? Missy Elliott? Cardi B?
Also, prestige acts doing a limited run of shows often skip us. Nick Cave, King Crimson, Kamasi Washington, Mott the Hoople and Wu-Tang Clan are a handful of notable misses this year.
But St. Louis is not New York, L.A., Chicago or Detroit, and nothing is going to change that. And, true, cities such as Seattle, Minneapolis, Portland, Nashville and Austin, Texas, have a music-positive image that attracts shows in ways that St. Louis does not.
But we’re more than holding our own.
Our larger venues pull in the major pop, country and hip-hop acts, the theaters are full of artists on the rise and the club scene is thriving to the extent that we’ll get a new one of note, the Sovereign, in 2021.
Looking back on the St. Louis concert scene in 2019, what strikes me is just how many nights were actually overbooked with quality acts, both large and small, making it difficult to choose which one I wanted to see (though sometimes my editors chose for me). Do I go see night one of the Avett Brothers at the Fox or Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre? The Last Waltz Tour at the Stifel or Kris Kristofferson at River City Casino? Los Lobos at the Sheldon or the Flatlanders at Delmar Hall? Bon Iver at the Stifel or Laura Jane Grace at Old Rock House?
In the Venn diagram of people wanting to see the Dave Matthews Band at HCA or David Crosby at the Sheldon, I may have stood alone in that particular intersection. But there I was.
And so it was for Interpol at the Pageant vs. Headtronics (featuring our town’s Richard Fortus) at Old Rock House; for Bob Dylan at the Stifel vs. the reunion of venerable St. Louis band Nadine at the Sheldon; and for night two of Phish at Chaifetz vs. Vampire Weekend at the Fox (when both bands celebrated the Blues’ Stanley Cup win by singing “Gloria.”)
You get the point. Not only is there plenty of music to experience in St. Louis, sometimes there’s too much. It’s a good problem to have, and we have it.
That said, here, in order, are my favorite concerts from 2019. I reviewed six of them for the Post-Dispatch, and excerpts from those reviews are included below. Keep in mind that I don’t see anywhere near everything, and if Kevin C. Johnson reviewed it, chances are I wasn’t there, and vice versa.
