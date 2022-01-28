 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daniel H. Pink

When Jan. 30; time to be announced • Where Purchase required for online access • How much $28-$30 • More info left-bank.com

Daniel H. Pink is promising guest appearances by Malcom Gladwell, Anne Lamott and Al Gore during an online discussion, “The 10 Most Important Lessons I’ve Ever Learned.” Purchase of Pink’s “The Power of Regret” is required for access to the talk. That book will be released Feb. 1. Pink is the author of such popular nonfiction titles as “Drive” and “To Sell Is Human.” By Jane Henderson

