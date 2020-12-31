Daniel Neman: Baking bread

Is it a hobby? Or is it just an unwelcome intrusion of my work life into my home life? And when you are hip-deep in a pandemic, is there a difference?

I write about food for a living. As a corollary to that, I make a lot of food for a living. And yet, when the pandemic hit, I — like so many other Americans — turned to baking bread. At first, it was because my favorite bakery closed. But after it reopened, I still kept on making my own loaves. I now have about five recipes that I use for very different types of bread, so we don't get tired of any one of them.