In two starts he allowed eight runs on nine hits (including two homers), five walks and two hit batters in just 6 1/3 innings. De Leon was somewhat less terrible in relief (5.00 ERA in 22 appearances), but his injury-plagued run with the team ended ignominiously after a dugout run-in with Yadier Molina. His overall strikeouts-to-walks ratio of 24-to-22 added to this staff’s maddening wildness.