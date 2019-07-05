Originally known as Stoney Point Plantation, Darius Heald built his brick home in 1884 on his 1,000-acre farm. Heald House’s architecture is German-Italianate-Victorian, which means that it has hipped-roof construction and coal-burning fireplaces. Visit the Darius Heald House to see its original interior woodwork.
Fees for tours of the Heald House also include tours of the fort next door.
Where 1000 Jessup Lane, O’Fallon, Mo. • Hours Noon to 3 p.m. Sundays • How much $5 • More info 636-379-5614; ofallon.mo.us