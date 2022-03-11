Darius Rucker, Caylee Hammack

Country star Darius Rucker has been a summer staple at amphitheaters, but this year he’s scaling back and performing in theaters. “It’s been a dream of mine for a while to bring our show to these beautiful theaters,” Rucker said in a statement. “Some of my favorite venue memories over the years are at places like the Apollo in New York City or the Royal Albert Hall in London, as it’s just a different experience when you’re that close. With Hootie, we went straight from playing dive bars to arenas, so there are still a lot of theaters I’ve never had the opportunity to play.” By Kevin C. Johnson