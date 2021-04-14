Dark Chocolate Tahini Cups

Yield: 24 small “cups”
1 cup Blue Stripes Urban Cacao 100% Cacao Chocolate Chips
½ cup plus 2 tablespoons room temperature tahini (not salted)
3 tablespoons date syrup (to sweeten)
1 teaspoon pure vanilla bean paste, like Nielsen-Massey
¹⁄8 teaspoon ground cardamom
Fresh grated nutmeg,
about ¹⁄16 teaspoon
Pinch of fine-grain sea salt
For the topping
Maldon sea salt
Candied ginger, cut into slivers (optional)
Unsalted pistachios (optional)
1. Set a mini-cupcake tin with mini-cupcake papers. Melt the chocolate in a double boiler or on the chocolate-melting setting of a microwave. Meanwhile, mix the tahini, date syrup, vanilla paste, cardamom, nutmeg and salt. Add the melted chocolate slowly, and mix well until completely combined.
2. Divide mixture among the 24 mini-cupcake papers. Immediately sprinkle each with a bit of Maldon sea salt. You can stop there or add the candied ginger and nuts. If adding, place a couple of pistachio nuts on top of each chocolate cup, and then a sliver or two of the candied ginger.