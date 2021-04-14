 Skip to main content
Dark Chocolate Tahini Cups
Dark Chocolate Tahini Cups

Yield: 24 small “cups”

1 cup Blue Stripes Urban Cacao 100% Cacao Chocolate Chips

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons room temperature tahini (not salted)

3 tablespoons date syrup (to sweeten)

1 teaspoon pure vanilla bean paste, like Nielsen-Massey

¹⁄8 teaspoon ground cardamom

Fresh grated nutmeg,

about ¹⁄16 teaspoon

Pinch of fine-grain sea salt

For the topping

Maldon sea salt

Candied ginger, cut into slivers (optional)

Unsalted pistachios (optional)

1. Set a mini-cupcake tin with mini-cupcake papers. Melt the chocolate in a double boiler or on the chocolate-melting setting of a microwave. Meanwhile, mix the tahini, date syrup, vanilla paste, cardamom, nutmeg and salt. Add the melted chocolate slowly, and mix well until completely combined.

2. Divide mixture among the 24 mini-cupcake papers. Immediately sprinkle each with a bit of Maldon sea salt. You can stop there or add the candied ginger and nuts. If adding, place a couple of pistachio nuts on top of each chocolate cup, and then a sliver or two of the candied ginger.

3. Place the cups uncovered in the refrigerator to set. Remove when hard, and place in an airtight container, separating the layers with parchment paper.

