Daryl Hall, Todd Rundgren

Daryl Hall, one-half of the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame act Hall & Oates, brings a rare solo tour to Stifel Theatre. “I’ve been doing stuff with John for God knows how long — half a century — and for various reasons, I’ve never really had the time or encouragement to go out there and do it. But I’ve been reevaluating my life. I’m thinking, ‘I have all these albums I’ve done over the years, all these people I’ve worked with and the ‘Live From Daryl’s House’ experiences. Why don’t I just go out there and start doing stuff on my own?’”