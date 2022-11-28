 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daryl Hall, Todd Rundgren

2022 All In Music & Arts Festival - Day One

Daryl Hall performs Sept. 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. 

When 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $36.50-$166.50 • More info ticketmaster.com

Daryl Hall, one-half of the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame act Hall & Oates, brings a rare solo tour to Stifel Theatre. “I’ve been doing stuff with John for God knows how long — half a century — and for various reasons, I’ve never really had the time or encouragement to go out there and do it. But I’ve been reevaluating my life. I’m thinking, ‘I have all these albums I’ve done over the years, all these people I’ve worked with and the ‘Live From Daryl’s House’ experiences. Why don’t I just go out there and start doing stuff on my own?’”

His album “BeforeAfter” is his first solo retrospective, a two-disc set featuring thirty tracks culled from his five solo albums.

