When Nov. 12-Dec. 31 • Where PowerPlex STL, 5555 St. Louis Mills Boulevard, Hazelwood • How much $30-$50 per vehicle • More info dasherslightshow.com/st-louis/
This drive-thru light show surrounds guests in tunnels, disco walls, and 40 foot trees, all glowing and flashing along to special music that families can tune into on their car radio. Dasher’s Lightshow is based in Houston and makes its first visit to the St. Louis area this year. The show should take 20 to 30 minutes to drive through. By Valerie Schremp Hahn