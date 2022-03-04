Daughtry, Tremonti, Lyell

When 7:30 p.m. March 10 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $34-$89; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmastercom

Daughtry’s concert at the Factory, postponed from an earlier date, is set to unfold March 10. The band’s latest album is “Dearly Beloved.” Frontman Chris Daughtry, a Season 5 “American Idol” finalist, calls the sixth album “a love letter to the fans. They’re incredibly loyal fans, without whom we would have faded into the bottomless pit of obscurity many years ago.” By Kevin C. Johnson