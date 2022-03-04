 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daughtry, Tremonti, Lyell

  • 0
Chris Daughtry

Chris Daughtry performs April 7, 2016, at the "American Idol" season finale at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

When 7:30 p.m. March 10 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $34-$89; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmastercom

Daughtry’s concert at the Factory, postponed from an earlier date, is set to unfold March 10. The band’s latest album is “Dearly Beloved.” Frontman Chris Daughtry, a Season 5 “American Idol” finalist, calls the sixth album “a love letter to the fans. They’re incredibly loyal fans, without whom we would have faded into the bottomless pit of obscurity many years ago.” By Kevin C. Johnson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News